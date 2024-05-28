Call for Change: Pomio MP Joins Opposition, Criticizes PNG PM Marape's Leadership

Pangu Party members had given party leader and Prime Minister James Marape the option to step down to allow a change in leadership, but their efforts failed, according to Pomio MP Elias Kapavore.

Kapavore, who crossed the floor from the Government side yesterday and joined the Opposition camp in Waigani, praised Marape for his achievements as Prime Minister but emphasized the need for change. “I thank Prime Minister James Marape. He did his best. But after five years, many issues remain unresolved,” he said. “We have law and order issues across the country, tax and inflation issues, fuel issues. It’s time to take drastic action. It’s time for a change in leadership so we can address these issues.”

Kapavore revealed that when the plan did not work out, Finschhafen MP Rainbo Paita decided to leave the party. “I was in Pomio when I got a call from him (Paita) that he was moving. And I told him, I would come with him,” Kapavore said.

Expressing his belief in the need for new leadership, Kapavore stated, “Maybe now is the time of doing away with voting in the experienced and seasoned leaders. Maybe now is the time to give the opportunity to our young leaders who are passionate about the country, the opportunity to lead. It’s time to hand the leadership reins over to our young leaders.”

Additionally, Kapavore expressed gratitude to the Opposition team for appointing Paita as their choice for Prime Minister. “It’s time to stop talking and start taking action, real action, to address the ongoing issues in our country,” he concluded.

