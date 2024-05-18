PNG Coffee Farmers Gain Direct Access to Chinese Market in Historic Trade Agreement

In a landmark development for Papua New Guinea's (PNG) coffee industry, Honorable William Bando, the MP for Koroba Lake Kopiago and Minister for Coffee, has signed a historic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with China's Foreign Minister, H.E. Wang Yi. This agreement will allow PNG coffee farmers to sell their green beans directly to the Chinese market.

This MOU represents a significant milestone, opening up a direct avenue for PNG's high-quality coffee beans to reach China's vast consumer base of nearly 1.412 billion people. The partnership is poised to provide PNG farmers with increased revenue and improved livelihoods by tapping into the high demand for specialty coffee in China.

The agreement is expected to foster greater trade between PNG and China, while also driving the development of the PNG coffee sector. The direct access to the Chinese market will enable PNG farmers to obtain better prices for their products, thereby benefiting not only individual farmers but also contributing to the overall economic growth and development of PNG.

Honorable William Bando's efforts in securing this agreement have been widely praised, highlighting his dedication to advancing the PNG coffee industry. This partnership is anticipated to have a profoundly positive impact on the lives of PNG coffee farmers and their communities.





