City Pharmacy Limited to Open New Hardware Haus Branch in Koroba, Hela

City Pharmacy Limited Group (CPL) is set to expand its footprint in Hela Province with the opening of a new Hardware Haus branch in Koroba, announced chief executive officer Navin Raju. The announcement came following the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) yesterday with Koroba MP William Bando.

"We are looking to invest around K3 million to K4 million in Hela and will be opening a Hardware Haus in Koroba, along with a City Pharmacy outlet in Tari," Raju stated. He added that CPL would also be purchasing taro from local farmers in Koroba as part of their commitment to supporting the community.

CPL executive officer Navin Raju

In addition to these ventures, CPL plans to open a wellness clinic at the new City Pharmacy branch in Tari. This clinic aims to provide much-needed services to the people of Hela, who currently endure a six-hour drive to Hagen to access CPL's services.

Raju expressed gratitude to Tari-Pori MP and Prime Minister James Marape, and MP William Bando for their support in this partnership, which is expected to create jobs for local residents. "Normally, reaching agreements like this with other provinces and districts takes years. However, for Hela, it has taken just three to twelve weeks to sign this MOU," Raju noted.

Reflecting on his visit to Hela, Raju described it as quite an adventure and praised the province's beauty. He indicated that CPL plans to commence operations in the coming months.

MP William Bando highlighted the district's commitment to the project, ensuring the provision of land and security. "For Koroba district, a place rife with law and order issues, this partnership is a milestone achievement and will provide a lot of opportunities for our people," Bando stated. He also mentioned that the district would assist in transporting taro to the Mt Hagen Stop and Shop.

This partnership marks a significant step forward for Hela Province, promising economic growth and improved access to essential services for its residents.

