Neil Papenfus Named CEO of PNG Ports Corporation Limited

In a significant development for Papua New Guinea's maritime sector, Neil Papenfus has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer of PNG Ports Corporation Limited (PNG Ports).

This appointment, effective from March 20, 2024, comes after an extensive selection process overseen by the National Executive Council (NEC). Papenfus, with over two decades of experience in the port and shipping industry, brings a wealth of expertise to his new role.

Prior to this appointment, Papenfus served as the General Manager of Pacific Towing Marine Services for a decade, demonstrating his proficiency in managing maritime operations. With 17 years of his career spent in PNG, he is well-acquainted with the complexities and nuances of the local maritime landscape.

Papenfus steps into the shoes of the late CEO, Fego Kiniafa, who passed away in September 2022. During the interim period, Ian Hayden-Smart, the Chief Commercial Officer, took on the responsibilities as Officer in Charge.

Welcoming Papenfus to his new position, Harvey Nii, the Chairman of the PNG Ports Board, expressed optimism about the new era under Papenfus's leadership. Nii extended gratitude to the NEC, Government, and the Minister for State Enterprises for their role in the appointment process.

Nii reiterated the commitment of PNG Ports to profitability and delivering returns for the nation. He emphasized the importance of Papenfus's industry experience in driving key infrastructure projects aimed at enhancing port efficiencies.

As Papua New Guinea navigates its maritime future, all eyes are on Neil Papenfus as he takes the helm at PNG Ports Corporation Limited, steering the organization towards continued success and growth.

