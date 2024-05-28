Papua New Guinea Prime Minister Removes Four Ministers

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea – Prime Minister James Marape has removed four ministers from their positions today. The decommissioning was carried out by Governor General Sir Bob Dadae, utilizing the authority granted by Section 144 of the Constitution and based on the Prime Minister's recommendation.

Papua New Guinea Opposition says they are not rushing the Vote of No Confidence process [Photo supplied]

The ministers who have been decommissioned are:

Dr. Kobby Bomareo, Tewae Siassi Open MP and Housing Minister Don Polye, Kandep Open MP and Minister for Higher Education, Science, Research, and Technology and Sports Isi Henry Leonard, Samarai-Murua Open MP and Minister for Arts, Culture, and Tourism Robert Naguri, Bogia Open MP and Minister for Energy

This action brings the total number of ministers removed under the Marape/Rosso government to five, following the earlier removal of former Finance Minister Renbo Paita. Paita and other members of the Pangu-led coalition recently defected to the Opposition amidst the anticipation of a Vote of No Confidence (VONC).

Meanwhile, the Papua New Guinea Opposition says they are not rushing the Vote of No Confidence process and are ensuring all procedures are properly followed. Renbo Paita, the former Finance Minister and nominee for Alternate Prime Minister, stated that they are completing all necessary paperwork before submitting the motion.

Paita explained that the Opposition is taking its time and is not in a hurry to file the motion, indicating they are not eager for power. He noted that the motion is ready, but the Opposition caucus will decide when to submit it.

This afternoon, Parliament Speaker Job Pomat announced that he has not yet received the VONC motion. He reassured the public that today's parliamentary session was routine, despite rumors of a possible VONC that caused some public concern and led to the closure of some schools.

Parliament has been adjourned until 10 AM tomorrow, leaving the timing of the vote of no confidence still undecided.





