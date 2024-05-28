Papua New Guinea Delivers Statement on Behalf of Pacific Island Countries at 77th World Health Assembly

Geneva, Switzerland – The Honorable Dr. Lino Tom, MP and Minister for Health of Papua New Guinea, delivered a compelling statement on behalf of 22 Pacific Island countries at the opening of the 77th World Health Assembly.

In his address, Minister Tom emphasized that the concept of 'health for all' is under severe threat due to climate change. "Pacific Island Countries are responsible for less than 1% of global emissions, but we are on the frontline of the climate crisis," he said. "We must face these challenges and do everything we can to mitigate climate change, now."

Minister Tom urged the delegates at the World Health Assembly to lead by example in addressing the environmental impact of the health sector, which is currently responsible for approximately 5% of global greenhouse gas emissions.

"Climate change is the biggest health threat of the 21st century. If we are genuinely committed to health for all, we must act decisively, collectively, and immediately to protect our health and the health of future generations," Minister Tom stated.

