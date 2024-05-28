Minister Maru Demands Immediate Arrest of Maprik By-Election Candidate John Simon for Attempted Murder

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea – The Minister for International Trade and Investment and Yangoru-Saussia MP, Hon. Richard Maru, has called on the Police Commissioner to swiftly apprehend and arrest John Simon, a candidate in the 2024 Maprik by-election, for the attempted murder of Brian Waranduo. The incident occurred just after 8 PM last night in Maprik town.

John Simon allegedly chased Mr. Brian Waranduo in his vehicle, overtook him, and blocked his car in Maprik town. During a heated verbal exchange, Simon was reported to have verbally attacked both Waranduo and Minister Maru. In the midst of the confrontation, one of Simon's accomplices attacked Waranduo from behind, inflicting a life-threatening cut on his back. Waranduo, who received 24 stitches at Maprik hospital, was later transferred to Wewak General Hospital. According to Waranduo, the attack was orchestrated and carried out by John Simon.

“John Simon is a candidate in the 2024 Maprik by-election, and his actions demonstrate that he is allegedly a criminal and not a fit and proper person to hold public political office,” said Minister Maru.

Currently, there is significant tension between the people of Yangoru and Maprik, directly resulting from the alleged criminal activities of John Simon and his accomplices, who were in three carloads. Prior to this attack, the same group also assaulted candidates and their supporters at the Maprik Council chambers.

“I call on the Police Commissioner to have his officers hunt down John Simon and his accomplices and arrest and charge them for the attempted murder of Mr. Waranduo and others assaulted by John Simon and his gang last night. Swift action by police will ease the current tension between the people of Yangoru and Maprik and restore normalcy and order along the Sepik highway,” stated Minister Maru.

Minister Maru further emphasized, “John Simon is not above the law, even though he was a former Minister of the ruling Pangu Party and is the current Pangu Party candidate in the Maprik by-elections. He must be dealt with immediately to show the public that he is not above the law and that the law applies to everyone, regardless of status or political affiliation."

He added, “John Simon's involvement in serious alleged criminal actions is a disgrace to the Pangu Party. We have engaged a team of lawyers to work with the police to identify all relevant and appropriate charges under the provisions of the Criminal Code Act 1974 and the Organic Law on National and Local-level Government Elections to have him charged as soon as possible.”

“It is difficult for me to cool off tensions between the people of Yangoru and Maprik until John Simon and his accomplices are formally arrested and detained. The victim, Mr. Waranduo, is lodging a complaint of attempted murder at the Wewak Police Station. I urge the Police Commissioner to ensure that John Simon and all his accomplices are rounded up, charged, and locked up today. The situation is volatile, and swift action by the Police Commissioner is required. In the meantime, I call upon the people of Maprik to continue polling and allow the smooth counting of the votes so we can have a new leader elected for Maprik,” added Minister Maru.





