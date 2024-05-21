Papua New Guinea Fisheries Minister Advocates Sustainable Practices at 18th World Tuna Conference in Thailand

The 18th World Tuna Conference and Exhibition commenced yesterday in Bangkok, Thailand, with the Minister for Fisheries and Marine Resources of Papua New Guinea (PNG), Jelta Wong, delivering a compelling address on the imperative of sustainable practices in the global tuna industry.





Gathered in the bustling metropolis of Bangkok, the conference drew fisheries ministers and industry leaders worldwide under the theme "Advancing Blue Transformation, Development, and Innovation through the Global Tuna Industry."





Minister Wong expressed gratitude to the Government of Thailand for hosting the event and welcomed his parliamentary counterparts from Papua New Guinea. He underscored the pivotal role of the Pacific Islands, particularly the Parties to the Nauru Agreement (PNA), in global tuna fisheries, noting that the PNA region accounts for 25% of the world’s tuna catch.





“Our commitment to sustainable tuna management is unwavering,” stated Minister Wong. “We have the capacity to collaborate with the global tuna industry to advance blue transformation, development, and innovation.”





Highlighting PNG's initiatives over the past 17 months under the Marape-Rosso Government, Minister Wong emphasized the ratification of the Agreement on Port State Measures (PSMA) and the establishment of infrastructure for compliance at PNG’s commercial ports. Additionally, PNG has forged a Ship Rider Agreement with the United States to monitor and combat Illegal, Unreported, and Unregulated (IUU) fishing within its Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and Archipelagic Waters.





The National Fisheries Authority (NFA) of PNG has spearheaded these efforts, leveraging a highly efficient Vessel Monitoring System and maintaining one of the largest observer programs in the Pacific region. These endeavors form part of a broader strategy to elevate PNG’s fisheries sector into a globally competitive, diversified, and sustainable industry.





Minister Wong revealed that the PNG government offers preferential vessel rates and rebates to local tuna processing plants, ensuring a level playing field through Memorandums of Agreement (MOAs) with the NFA. He also announced the trial implementation of the Start-Fish Vessel Day Scheme Package, aimed at enhancing cash-flow management for PNG-based fishing fleets and securing revenue for the NFA.

Furthermore, the establishment of a sectoral State-Owned Enterprise (SOE) to engage in commercial fisheries is underway, marking a significant policy shift.





In his closing remarks, Minister Wong stressed the significance of regional cooperation and partnerships, citing the endorsement of the East New Britain Initiative by Pacific Islands Forum Leaders. This initiative seeks to foster collective investment pathways in the regional tuna value chain, addressing climate change challenges and enhancing the value of tuna resources within the Pacific Islands.

“We look forward to engaging with the global tuna industry through the East New Britain Initiative to advance blue transformation, development, and innovation,” said Minister Wong. “It is a game changer that will affect the status quo of your interactions with Papua New Guinea and our Pacific family.”

The 18th World Tuna Conference and Exhibition will continue with detailed presentations from fisheries and industry experts, promising fruitful discussions on the future of the global tuna industry.

