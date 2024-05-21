Metropolitan Superintendent Silva Sika Firmly Holds Ground Amidst RPNGC Reshuffles

In a resolute declaration amidst a flurry of recent organizational shifts within the Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary (RPNGC), Metropolitan Superintendent Chief Inspector Silva Sika firmly asserted his intention to maintain his current post, dispelling rumors of an imminent transfer. Despite the announced reshuffles and reassignments spearheaded by Commissioner of Police David Manning earlier this year, Chief Inspector Sika reaffirmed his steadfast commitment to serving as the National Capital District (NCD) Metropolitan commander in Port Moresby.





Amid the backdrop of uncertainty surrounding his potential relocation to Western Highlands, Chief Inspector Sika clarified that, as of now, no concrete plans have been set in motion for his departure from the NCD command.





Commissioner Manning's restructuring initiatives, initiated in March with the overarching goal of fortifying security services and appointing individuals deemed most fitting for their respective roles based on merit and expertise, have not culminated in Chief Inspector Sika's anticipated transfer to Mt. Hagen. Similarly, the proposed replacement of Superintendent John Sagom as the NCD Metropolitan Superintendent has yet to materialize.





Seeking to allay concerns within the ranks of the RPNGC, Chief Inspector Sika underscored his unwavering presence: "I’m still your Metsupt. My transfer has been rescinded, I’m not going to Hagen, I’m still the Metsupt." In a stern admonition directed at officers in the NCD and Central provinces, he emphasized the paramount importance of upholding principles of respect and discipline in the discharge of their duties.





Anticipating imminent changes within the command structure, Chief Inspector Sika hinted at forthcoming reshuffles and the potential ousting of underperforming station and zone commanders. He underscored the need for readiness among all ranks, cautioning, "You are stagnant in one location, I will have to change you. I will replace you, and big changes are coming."





As the RPNGC braces for a wave of organizational transformations, Chief Inspector Silva Sika's unwavering resolve and decisive leadership stand as beacons amidst the turbulence of administrative reshufflings.

