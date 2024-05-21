Cracking Down on Corruption: Port Moresby Police Chief's Battle Against Extortion by Traffic Officers

In a stern address aimed at maintaining the integrity of law enforcement, the Metropolitan Superintendent Chief Inspector Silva Sika of the National Capital District (NCD) has emphasized the need for clear delineation of roles and responsibilities within the Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary (RPNGC).

Chief Inspector Sika issued a clear directive, stressing that different departments within the force must execute their duties diligently without overstepping their authority. Specifically, he singled out the Police Traffic Unit, admonishing its members to adhere strictly to their oaths, uphold the Constitution, and refrain from engaging in extortion practices against citizens.

Traffic Officers on duty in Port Moresby

The Metsupt highlighted concerns regarding illegal road checks and activities that exceed the bounds of designated duties. He warned that individuals involved in such misconduct would face appropriate administrative or criminal consequences.

Addressing the issue of selective enforcement, Chief Inspector Sika pointed out that while there are various traffic and accident by-laws under the Motor Traffic Act 1950 and Motor Traffic Regulations 1967, some officers focus solely on exploiting a particular subsection of the law for monetary gain.

"If there are applicable laws to address traffic offenses, then those specific laws should be utilized to apprehend and charge offenders, rather than tarnishing the reputation of the force," emphasized Chief Inspector Sika.

Expressing his resolve to uphold standards of conduct within the force, Chief Inspector Sika made it unequivocally clear that reports or complaints of officers overstepping their boundaries would not be tolerated until December and beyond. He underscored the urgent need to change prevailing negative perceptions and restore the image of the RPNGC.

Regarding prevalent practices within the Police Traffic Unit, Chief Inspector Sika lamented the singular focus on common offenses such as vehicle unloading, primarily driven by a profit motive through extortion.

"This trend of targeting citizens for monetary gain, under the guise of enforcing the law, is reprehensible and unacceptable," remarked Chief Inspector Sika. "We cannot afford to perpetuate such behavior for the next four to six months until December."

Chief Inspector Silva Sika's strong stance signals a commitment to instilling accountability and professionalism within the RPNGC, aiming to uphold the rule of law while restoring public trust in law enforcement.

