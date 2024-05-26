As the impending Vote of No Confidence against Prime Minister James Marape approaches, a significant realignment has occurred within the government. State Ministers, members of the ruling Pangu Party, government backbenchers, and Opposition MPs have shifted their allegiance to the Parliamentary Opposition. This group has convened in a new camp in Port Moresby to prepare for the parliamentary sitting next week, aiming to unseat Prime Minister Marape.

The Sanctuary Hotel in Port Moresby served as the meeting ground for this burgeoning coalition earlier today, witnessing the gathering of key political figures. Notably, Finance Minister Rainbo Paita, Housing Minister Dr. Kobby Bomareo, North Bougainville MP Francesca Semoso, and several others were present, signaling a broad base of support for the Vote of No Confidence.

Pangu Party Split Spurs Formation of New Government in Papua New Guinea





This morning’s session also marked the departure of Bogia Open MP and Minister for Energy, Robert Naguri, from the Marape-Rosso Government, becoming the sixth minister to resign in a show of no confidence in the current leadership. The exit of Wosera-Gawi MP Joseph Yopiyopi and Goilala Open MP Casmiro Aiya further underscored the deteriorating support for Prime Minister Marape, bringing the number of MPs in the Marape Camp down to 38, with expectations of further defections.





Rainbo Paita, now a prominent figure in the opposition, voiced the coalition's increasing strength. "The National Coalition Camp is growing in numbers. For the country and the people," Paita announced, emphasizing the unity and resolve among the defectors.





As this political drama unfolds, Papua New Guinea finds itself at a critical juncture. The actions taken in the days leading up to next week’s parliamentary sitting could very well determine the future leadership and direction of the nation. With the balance of power in flux, the entire country watches closely, awaiting the outcome of what could be a pivotal shift in its political landscape.

