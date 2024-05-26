PNG Politics : Prime Minister James Marape Fires Rainbo Paita from Cabinet After Defection to Opposition

Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape has fired Finance Minister Rainbo Paita from his Cabinet position following Paita's leadership in a defection to the Opposition without submitting his resignation first, a move Marape described as a breach of Cabinet decorum.

Marape expressed that it gave him no pleasure to fire Paita, who played a key role in political maneuvers that undermined the trust placed in him. He pointed out that Paita's actions not only compromised Cabinet solidarity but also betrayed the trust bestowed upon him by leading Pangu Pati and other government MPs to align with the Opposition.

Finance Minister Rainbo Paita

Reflecting on his own experience, Marape recalled his resignation from the Peter O’Neill government in 2019, noting that unlike Paita, he did not take a contingent of MPs and ministers with him. Marape criticized Paita for his lack of respect for Cabinet protocols by defecting without formally notifying him of his grievances.

The Prime Minister acknowledged Paita’s right to form new political allegiances but lamented the overt display of revolt and its influence on other MPs. "His open revolt and decision to lead other Pangu and Government MPs to the Opposition leave me with no choice but to fire him immediately," Marape stated.

Marape also mentioned that he is aware of other ministers currently with the Opposition camp and noted ongoing efforts to reach out to them. He underscored the importance of maintaining Cabinet decorum and expressed disappointment in Paita’s approach.

This development marks a significant reshuffling within the government, highlighting the turbulent political landscape and the challenges of maintaining party unity amidst shifting allegiances.

