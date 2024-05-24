Papua New Guinea Enga Village Buried by Landslide: Over 300 Feared Dead, MP Calls for Immediate Help

Lagaip Open MP Aimos Akem is urgently calling for immediate assistance from the Papua New Guinea National Government, Enga Provincial Government, development partners, and Barrick Niugini Ltd. This plea follows a devastating landslide that struck Yambili Village, burying more than 300 lives in the Maip-Mulitaka Local Level Government (LLG) area, on the border of the Lagaip and Porgera districts in Enga Province.

Mr. Akem reported that according to ground reports, the landslide engulfed more than 300 people, 1182 houses, a lodge valued at a million kina, vehicles, and various other properties. The catastrophe has left the community in dire need of support for rescue operations.





Local leader and former MP for the then Lagaip-Porgera Open (1977-1987), Mark Ipuia, confirmed that Yambili Village is now buried under a massive pile of rocks that fell during the landslide. The disaster has affected the Kapil clan, destroying their homes, over 5,000 pigs, 100 trade stores, and five vehicles. Ipuia noted that the landslide occurred around 3 AM, following a powerful earthquake felt in the area.





"Only four bodies have been retrieved so far, with over 300 still buried under the debris," Ipuia stated. He also reported that the main road to the Porgera mine site and the larger Porgera Paela District has been completely cut off by the landslide's magnitude. "We are still searching for the bodies buried by this massive landslide," he added.





Ipuia is also appealing for immediate assistance from international donors, government authorities, and non-governmental organizations to address the catastrophic situation. He urged the National Government to declare a state of emergency in the Maip-Mulitaka area, highlighting the rising concern of waterborne diseases due to the lack of food, water, shelter, and clothing for those affected.

The local community leader has called on the government to relocate survivors as their land has been completely devastated. He also urged Barrick Niugini Limited and the National Government to visit the affected area and provide support before clearing the road. "Given the current condition, a new road construction to Porgera will be necessary," Ipuia said.

MP Aimos Akem expressed his condolences to the survivors of the Kipul, Ipan, and Mulapin sub-clans, whose villages were entirely destroyed. "This is a sad day for the people of Maip-Mulitaka. My office will do everything we can to help the survivors," Akem assured. He confirmed that the Lagaip District Development Authority would provide all possible assistance as the search for bodies continues.





