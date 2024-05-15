The British High Commissioner, Ms. Anne Macro, met with Lieutenant Colonel Nick Henry of the Papua New Guinea Defence Force, wishing him "safe travels" as he departs for the United Kingdom to join senior international defence personnel on a leadership development course at the UK’s prestigious Defence Academy.

PNG Defence Officer Heads to UK for Prestigious Leadership Course [R: Lt. Col. Henry with British High Commissioner, Ms. Anne Macro, Photo by British High Commission PNG]

Lt. Col. Henry has been selected as one of approximately 30 senior officers to participate in the Managing Defence in the Wider Security Context (MDWSC) course in the UK this year. He expressed his anticipation for the opportunity to advance his strategic thinking and contribute to collective learning by sharing insights from his career in the PNG Defence Force. He is also looking forward to establishing professional networks with his international counterparts.

As part of his studies, Lt. Col. Henry will visit key UK institutions such as the UK Parliament and the Ministry of Defence (MOD).

The participation of the PNG Defence Force in this course is part of the UK’s ongoing defence cooperation with Papua New Guinea. This collaboration includes joint exercises and training, visits from Royal Navy ships based in the region, and support for the PNG Defence Forces' preparations for their 50th anniversary celebrations.

