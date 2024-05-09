Salford Red Devils' Nene Macdonald Shines in Thrilling Victory Over Huddersfield Giants

Nene Macdonald has earned accolades from the Salford Red Devils following his outstanding performance in the club's gripping 18-16 triumph over the Huddersfield Giants.

Macdonald played a pivotal role in the Devils' three-try spectacle, scoring a brace himself and providing a crucial try assist to propel his team to victory in round 10 of the Betfred Super League.

Since joining the club for the 2024 season, the versatile player has consistently showcased his talent at the Salford Community Stadium. Despite his invaluable contributions that have helped the Devils secure a spot in the top-6 on the Super League ladder, head coach Paul Rowley believes that Macdonald still has untapped potential.

While acknowledging Macdonald's stellar performance, Rowley emphasized the player's capacity for growth, expressing confidence in his ability to become one of the top centers in the United Kingdom.

"He's been brilliant, he is fantastic. I think he will get better and there is more to come from Nene," Rowley remarked. "What you see out there is the result of a lot of hard work. He's a bit of a character but that doesn't mean he is just a guy with a smiley face that turns up on match day and performs."

Macdonald made his mark early in the round 10 encounter, opening the scoring with a sensational 70-meter intercept try in the first half. He followed up with a remarkable line break and offload to teammate Ethan Ryan for the second try, contributing to the Devils' 12-0 halftime lead.

In the second half, the PNG Kumuls center sealed the victory for his team by completing his double with a try from a dummy-half play.

Macdonald's performance exemplified his dedication and hard work, both on and off the field, earning him praise from teammates and fans alike.





next :