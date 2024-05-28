Businesses in Port Moresby are implementing heightened safety measures to prevent a recurrence of the civil unrest experienced on January 10, as Parliament prepares to debate a vote of no confidence motion starting today.

City Pharmacy Limited Group's chief executive officer, Navin Raju, emphasized the seriousness with which they are approaching the current political climate. “We are engaged in preparations to ensure the safety of our employees, customers, and property in the event of any potential unrest,” he told local media. Raju added that the company is in close contact with the police and local authorities while monitoring the situation closely. "We are also strengthening existing security protocols for our stores, which includes increased security personnel and armed security," he said.

Businesses in Port Moresby Strengthen Security Amid Political Tensions [Photo by pngfacts.com]

Meanwhile, Rio Fiocco, president of the Port Moresby Chamber of Commerce and Industry, highlighted several challenges businesses are facing, including security concerns, foreign exchange shortages, fuel issues, and the high cost of goods and services. “Businesses are watching with interest,” Fiocco noted. “There is little new investment actually happening presently. Lots of plans are on the drawing board awaiting approvals, but no actual new construction activity is taking place at the moment.”

Businesses impacted by the January 10 riots are still awaiting compensation from the chief secretary’s office. Fiocco acknowledged the office's efforts, stating, “The chief secretary’s office is doing a good job of expediting the processing and vetting of the claims.”

The ongoing fuel rationing issue is exacerbating the situation, affecting airlines, businesses, and the traveling public. “The supply of Jet A1 fuel is impacting airlines, leading to deferred travel due to uncertainty over return flights,” Fiocco explained. “This is unfortunately also impacting tourists who are sometimes getting stranded or missing their flights home.”





