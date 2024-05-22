Kina Bank has unveiled its cutting-edge Digital Banking Hub at the Boroko Post Office, marking a significant milestone in the financial landscape of Port Moresby. This innovative collaboration with Post PNG is set to transform banking and customer service in the region.

The new Digital Banking Hub is a key part of Kina Bank's strategy to enhance customer experience by offering seamless, cashless banking services. This initiative promises faster processing times and a more efficient banking experience for customers. The hub not only provides access to Kina Bank’s services but also integrates with various Post PNG offerings, including airline ticketing, Western Union transfers, Salim money Kwik (Domestic Money Remittance Service), and courier services.

Kina Bank Launches State-of-the-Art Digital Banking Hub at Boroko Post Office, Port Moresby[Photo by Kina bank]

Post PNG, a long-standing partner of Kina Bank, has expressed gratitude for this collaborative venture. Mr. Kot, Post PNG’s Chief Financial Officer, highlighted the benefits of this partnership. "The opening of the new Digital Banking Hub inside Boroko Post Office will provide convenience, security, and a superior customer experience, creating a ‘one-stop shop’ where customers can access both Kina Bank and Post PNG’s services," he stated.

Over the years, Kina Bank has been a significant property leasing client of Post PNG, with office spaces in Kokopo and Kimbe facilitating its banking operations. This new hub at Boroko is seen as a natural progression of this robust partnership, aimed at driving foot traffic and expanding the reach of both organizations’ services.

Mr. Kot further emphasized, "This collaboration will mutually benefit both Kina Bank and Post PNG, enabling us to serve our customers better and offer a broader range of services. We are excited about the opportunities this hub brings and look forward to a strengthened partnership."





On behalf of Post PNG’s CEO, Mr. Worinu, and the entire management and staff, Mr. Kot extended heartfelt thanks to Kina Bank’s CEO, Mr. Uyaasi, and his team for their confidence in Post PNG. The future looks promising as both entities commit to harnessing this partnership for the benefit of their customers and the community.





The launch of the Digital Banking Hub at Boroko Post Office is a testament to the commitment of Kina Bank and Post PNG to innovate and enhance the financial and service landscape of Port Moresby, setting a new standard for customer service and convenience.





