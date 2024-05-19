Prime Minister James Marape Denies Claims of Being Papua New Guinea's Richest Person

Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape has vehemently denied a circulating post on social media suggesting that he is the wealthiest individual in Papua New Guinea. In a statement issued yesterday, Marape refuted the claims and urged authorities to identify and hold accountable those responsible for spreading false information about him and other leaders.

PNG Prime Minister James Marape





The post in question purportedly lists the top 10 richest individuals in Papua New Guinea, placing Prime Minister Marape at the pinnacle. However, Marape has dismissed the post as misleading and mischievous, particularly given the current political climate in the country.





"I am not the richest person in Papua New Guinea as this fake post claims," Marape clarified. "Those who work in Bank South Pacific and Kina Bank know the exact amount of money I have in these two accounts, which neither have K1 million, nor have seen K1 million. I am not a millionaire, I never was one, and I do not lose sleep dreaming to be one. I am content with what I earn as a public servant of Papua New Guinea."





Expressing his disappointment, Marape highlighted the inclusion of esteemed leaders such as Governor-General Sir Bob Dadae and the late former Prime Minister Sir Rabbie Namaliu on the list. He condemned the dissemination of such false and fabricated information, asserting that it is disrespectful to the individuals named.





"This post, and others of similar nature, are fake and fabricated and deliberately done to smear the names of leaders," Marape emphasized. "It is very disrespectful of the Governor-General and late Prime Minister Sir Rabbie. Governor-General Sir Bob Dadae, for instance, is a simple man who lives off his fortnightly salary just like me. The country needs to be wary of such fake news circulating on social media."





Marape has instructed relevant government agencies, including the Department of Information and Communications Technology, to investigate the origins of the post and take appropriate action against those found responsible for its dissemination.





The Prime Minister's denial underscores the importance of vigilance against the proliferation of misinformation and highlights the need for responsible sharing of information, especially on social media platforms.

