US President Biden's Cannibalism Remark Sparks Controversy in Papua New Guinea

In a recent campaign event in Pittsburgh, United States President Joe Biden made remarks regarding his uncle's World War Two experience in Papua New Guinea, sparking a mixture of reactions from bemusement to criticism in the country.

Biden recounted the story of his uncle, 2nd Lieutenant Ambrose Finnegan Jr., who served as a reconnaissance pilot during the war. He mentioned that his uncle had been shot down in New Guinea, suggesting that cannibals might have been responsible for his disappearance, a claim that diverges from official war records.

Official records state that Finnegan was killed when the plane he was a passenger on crashed into the Pacific Ocean due to engine failure. There is no mention of cannibalism or the plane being shot down in these records.

Analysts in Papua New Guinea have described Biden's remarks as unsubstantiated and poorly timed, particularly given ongoing efforts to strengthen ties between the US and the country, aimed at countering Chinese influence in the Pacific region.

Michael Kabuni, a political science lecturer at the University of Papua New Guinea, emphasized that Papua New Guineans take offense to such categorizations, stating that while cannibalism was practiced in specific contexts in the past, it wasn't a general practice or a means of survival.

Allan Bird, governor of East Sepik province and an opposition figure, expressed bemusement at Biden's comments, suggesting that they might stem from childhood stories rather than informed knowledge.

Maholopa Laveil, an economics lecturer at the University of Papua New Guinea, criticized Biden's remarks as unhelpful and potentially damaging to Papua New Guinea's reputation, particularly in light of recent negative press coverage.

The Pentagon's Defence POW/MIA Accounting Agency confirms that Biden's uncle died on May 14, 1944, in a plane crash off the coast of New Guinea, with no evidence supporting the notion of cannibalism.

Biden's remarks have sparked debate and discomfort in Papua New Guinea, highlighting the importance of sensitivity and accuracy in discussions concerning historical events and cultures.





Meanwhile, Papua New Guinea's Prime Minister, James Marape, has responded decisively to recent remarks made by US President Joe Biden regarding a false claim of cannibalism during World War II (WWII) in the Pacific nation. Marape's blunt statement not only seeks to defuse the situation but also underscores the broader geopolitical dynamics at play in the Pacific region.

In a strongly-worded statement, Prime Minister Marape addressed President Biden's comment, stating, "President Biden's remarks may have been a slip of the tongue. However, my country doesn't deserve to be labeled as such." He emphasized that while PNG was not responsible for the conflicts of WWII, it bore the consequences, with remnants of the war still present across the nation, including the remains of servicemen like Ambrose Finnegan.

​Marape's call for action from the US echoes the sentiment of many in PNG and beyond, urging the American government to prioritize efforts to locate and honor the remains of WWII servicemen in the region. This plea comes in the context of heightened tensions between the US and China, as both powers vie for influence in the Pacific.

The Prime Minister's statement serves as a reminder of previous instances where the US's engagement with PNG has fallen short of expectations. In 2023, Biden canceled a planned visit to PNG, which would have marked the first-ever visit by a sitting US president to the nation. This cancellation was met with disappointment and raised concerns about the depth of US commitment to the region.

While the US has sought to strengthen its ties with Pacific nations, including hosting high-level meetings, critics argue that these efforts may be overshadowed by geopolitical calculations. China's increasing presence and investments in the Pacific further complicate the dynamics, with some viewing US engagement as reactive rather than proactive.

As PNG continues to assert its position on the global stage, Prime Minister Marape's firm response to President Biden's remarks highlights the complexities of international relations in the Pacific and underscores the need for meaningful action to address historical legacies and build sustainable partnerships.

