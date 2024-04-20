PNG Politics : MP Hewabi Joins People’s Reform Party

Member from the Middle Fly ,Maso Hewabi, has officially joined the People’s Reform Party. This move bolsters the party's vision for a better future and expands its representation in the parliamentary chambers.

The announcement was made in a formal event earlier today, where Hewabi expressed his wholehearted commitment to the People’s Reform Party's cause. He cited alignment with the party's clear vision, mission, and core values as the driving force behind his decision to join its ranks.

The People’s Reform Party, guided by the values of Meritocracy, Pragmatism, Honesty, and Diligence, welcomes Honourable Hewabi as a valuable addition to its fold. With his extensive experience and unwavering professionalism, Honourable Hewabi embodies these principles and is poised to make significant contributions to the party's efforts towards the development of Papua New Guinea.

Mr.Hewabi's decision to join the People’s Reform Party underscores his belief in the party's commitment to effecting positive change across society. His discerning perspectives and astute insights are expected to fortify the party's collective voice and vision for a vibrant and prosperous nation.

In response to MP Hewabi's decision, the People’s Reform Party extends a warm welcome and expresses eagerness to collaborate towards achieving shared goals. Together, the party aims to foster a society characterized by fairness, progress, and inclusivity, envisioning a transformed Papua New Guinea as a beacon of success and opportunity.

The inclusion of Honourable Maso Hewabi in the People’s Reform Party not only strengthens the party's resolve but also signifies a step forward in the journey towards a brighter future for Papua New Guinea.

Also read