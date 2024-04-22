PORT MORESBY, Papua New Guinea - Deputy Prime Minister John Rosso extended a cordial reception to Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese upon his arrival at Jacksons Airport in Port Moresby this afternoon.

Prime Minister Albanese's visit to Papua New Guinea (PNG) holds special significance as the nation commemorates ANZAC Week, with joint war memorials taking place throughout the country.

Australian PM Anthony Albanese Receives Warm Welcome in Papua New Guinea for ANZAC Week Commemoration [Photo by JT]

During his stay, Prime Minister Albanese intends to trek the iconic Kokoda Track, retracing the steps of Australian soldiers during World War II from Kokoda to Deniki Village. Additionally, he is scheduled to participate in the Dawn Service in Isurava.

ANZAC Day, observed annually on April 25th, marks a pivotal moment in Australian history, commemorating the first major military engagement by Australian and New Zealand forces during World War I.

These commemorations extend beyond honoring the sacrifices of ANZAC troops to encompass all servicemen and women who have served in conflicts.

This visit marks Prime Minister Albanese's second journey to PNG. In January 2023, he paid homage to the family home of the Late Grand Chief Sir Michael Somare in Wewak during his previous visit.

Recognizing the historical ties between the Australian Labour Party (ALP) and Pangu Pati, both pre and post-independence, Prime Minister Albanese highlighted the crucial role played by the Late Grand Chief Sir Michael Somare in guiding Papua New Guinea to peaceful independence.

Prime Minister Albanese's presence underscores the enduring alliance, geographical proximity, and supportive relationship between Australia and PNG, particularly in the face of recent disparaging remarks from certain international quarters."





