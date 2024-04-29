Air Niugini announced today the resumption of its Boeing 767 aircraft operations on flights to Brisbane and Singapore, following the successful completion of scheduled heavy maintenance checks.

Over the course of the past six months, both of Air Niugini's 767 aircraft underwent meticulous C-check maintenance. The process commenced with aircraft registration P2-PXV, which returned to service in January, followed by P2-PXW re-entering operation on April 20th. These maintenance procedures encompassed comprehensive refurbishments of the passenger cabins and lavatories.

PNG's airline Air Niugini’s Boeing 767 Aircraft Resume Singapore and Brisbane Flights

During the period of scheduled maintenance, Air Niugini's Brisbane and Singapore flights were temporarily operated by Omni Air International under a wet lease arrangement. This lease has now concluded, with Air Niugini expressing gratitude to Omni for their support during the past seven months.

The reintroduction of the refurbished Boeing 767 aircraft comes just in time for Air Niugini's resumption of its Tuesday service to Singapore starting on May 7th, with an increased frequency to a total of 5 weekly services. Additionally, the airline will commence a fourth weekly service to Hong Kong from July 1st.

All flights to Singapore and Brisbane are now being operated by Air Niugini's refurbished 767s, staffed with the airline's own crew. Air Niugini extends appreciation to its valued customers for their patience and understanding during the period when the 767s were undergoing maintenance.

Next :