Emotional Return: PNG Air Aircraft Test Lands in Mendi Valley Ahead of Airport Opening

Today, the sound of aircraft engines resonated through the Southern Highlands provincial capital, Mendi, stirring tears of joy among its residents as PNG Air's ATR 72-600 Series aircraft made a historic test landing in the Mendi Valley.





After an absence of nearly six years, the arrival of the PNG Air aircraft marks a significant milestone, heralding the imminent resumption of commercial flights to coincide with the long-awaited opening of Mendi Airport scheduled for Thursday.





"Mendi Town residents rejoiced and some shed tears as the PNG Air aircraft gracefully touched down on the runway," expressed Mendi-Munhiu MP Raphael Tonpi, who was present to witness the emotional landing.





The journey to this moment was not without challenges. Following safety concerns, the airport opening had been postponed, but the National Airports Corporation, in collaboration with the Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA), diligently worked to ensure that all safety protocols were met.





The hiatus in commercial flights to Mendi dates back to June 2018 when airport facilities were destroyed, and an Air Niugini Dash 8 aircraft was set ablaze during post-election unrest. Subsequently, air travel to Mendi ceased abruptly, leaving the 120-kilometer journey by road along the Highlands Highway to Western Highlands as the only viable option.





"For the first time in almost a decade, air transport service has returned to Mendi and Southern Highlands. The once-lost and forgotten roar of an airplane is heard once again in the valley," remarked the local MP.





Reflecting on the hardships endured during the absence of air travel services, the MP emphasized the importance of not taking government services for granted, highlighting a valuable lesson learned by the people of Southern Highlands.





As preparations continue for the official reopening of Mendi Airport, anticipation and excitement ripple through the community, marking a poignant moment of renewal and progress for the region.





Next :