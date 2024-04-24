Australian and Papua New Guinean Prime Ministers Commemorate Anzac Day with Historic Kokoda Track Walk

In a historic event marking Anzac Day, the Australia and New Zealand Army Corps (Anzac) Day dawn service at Isurava in Northern Papua New Guinea witnessed a significant milestone. Both Prime Minister James Marape of Papua New Guinea (PNG) and his Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese, embarked on a symbolic journey, walking the Kokoda Track together to commemorate the occasion.

To commemorate Anzac Day, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is in Papua New Guinea to walk the Kokoda Track with PNG Prime Minister James Marape[Photo by PM Media]

The journey commenced at Kokoda station on Tuesday, culminating at Isurava yesterday. Prime Minister Albanese expressed the significance of the Kokoda Track, reflecting on its historical importance and its role in shaping the national identity of both Australia and PNG.

"Each year, many Australians undertake the challenge of walking the Kokoda Track, alongside Papua New Guineans, not only to test their limits but also to reflect on the events that unfolded during the Kokoda campaign," stated Prime Minister Albanese.

He emphasized the profound connection between Australia and PNG forged during World War Two, symbolized by the courage, endurance, mate-ship, and sacrifice embodied in the Kokoda campaign.

Prime Minister Marape, walking alongside Albanese, lauded the Australian leader's commitment to the journey. "You said you would walk Kokoda, and here you are. You are strong, resilient, and determined," said Marape. "I chose to be your number one security guard. I will walk with you every step of the way until you decide to call it quits."

Anzac Day serves as a poignant reminder to honor the sacrifices of Australian and New Zealand soldiers who lost their lives in military operations. The joint commemoration on the Kokoda Track symbolizes the enduring bond between the two nations and pays homage to the shared history and sacrifices made during World War Two.

Next :















