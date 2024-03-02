PM Marape Announces Relief Package for Businesses Affected by Civil Unrest

In response to the civil unrest that occurred on January 10-11 this year, Prime Minister James Marape has announced a relief package totaling K270 million for affected businesses. However, the disbursement of funds will be contingent upon a formal assessment of the damages incurred.

Speaking on the matter, Prime Minister Marape stated, "The relief package has been approved but we are identifying those who will receive it. The cost of loss of business has gone up into the millions, so we need to make a fair assessment."

Marape emphasized the importance of accountability in distributing public funds, noting, "Instead of giving it out freely, there must be some level of accountability as it is public money. We do not want to set a precedent so that any time in the future when such events happen, everyone will run to the Government."

Acknowledging the delay in the process, Marape assured businesses that progress would be made by the following week. He outlined the criteria for prioritizing recipients, stating, "First preference will be given to those that pay tax and actually employ Papua New Guineans and pay their superannuation with Nasfund."

Furthermore, Marape revealed that 10% of the approved funds would be allocated to maintaining staff who lost their jobs due to the unrest, with the remaining balance dedicated to assisting businesses in their recovery efforts. However, he stressed the importance of accuracy in claims, stating, "We cannot keep it away from them but the claims have to be correct."

Marape concluded by stating that the State team would finalize the process within the week and provide updates to businesses by the following week.





