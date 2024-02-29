"PM Marape Leads Historic Papal Visit to PNG: Embracing Unity and Faith"

PM James Marape in discussions with Monsignor George Koovakad, Head of the Vatican delegation, at his Sir Manasupe House Office on February 28, 2024. Photo Credit to Kalang News





Prime Minister Marape expressed his satisfaction at the constructive discussions held with an advance team from Vatican City concerning the anticipated visit by Pope Francis to PNG in 2024. Led by Monsignor George Koovakad from the Holy See in Rome, the delegation engaged in crucial talks regarding the logistical arrangements and potential dates for the historic visit.





In preparation for the visit, Prime Minister Marape James Marape has collaborated closely with the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Justin Tkatchenko, to chart out a comprehensive plan. While no concrete dates have been finalized yet, it is anticipated that the details will be confirmed following a subsequent visit by the Vatican team scheduled for June.





The forthcoming Papal visit is designated as a State Visit and will be meticulously guided by stringent Vatican protocols and security measures. Notably, special consideration will be given to Pope Francis' age of 87 years and his health condition, which includes his requirement for a wheelchair. Addressing the media, Prime Minister Marape underscored the significance of the timing of the visit, coinciding with Papua New Guinea's 49th Independence anniversary.





He affirmed the National Government's enthusiastic readiness to extend a warm welcome to the Pontiff and ensure the visit's success. This momentous occasion marks Pope Francis' inaugural visit to both Papua New Guinea and the wider Oceania region. As the 266th and incumbent Pope of the Roman Catholic Church, Pope Francis, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio on December 17, 1936, holds the prestigious titles of Bishop of Rome and sovereign of Vatican City. Reflecting on the historical ties between PNG and the Catholic Church, the Prime Minister, James Marape recalled the visits of Pope John Paul II in 1984 and 1995, making him the first head of the Roman Catholic Church to set foot in the country.





With approximately 30 percent of the population adhering to the Roman Catholic faith, PNG boasts the largest denomination in the nation. The roots of the Roman Catholic Church in PNG date back to 1847 when a group of French missionaries from the Society of Mary established their first mission on Woodlark Island, followed by another mission on Rooke Island the subsequent year.





