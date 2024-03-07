Former Opposition Leader, Hon. Joseph Lelang Sworn in as Minister of State

In a significant development today, Member for Kandrian-Gloucester and former Opposition Leader, Hon. Joseph Lelang, took the oath of office as a Minister of State. The ceremony, presided over by Governor General Grand Chief Sir Bob Dadae, marks a pivotal moment in Mr. Lelang's political career.

MP for Kandrian-Gloucester and former Opposition Leader, Hon. Joseph Lelang sworn in as Minister for Rural and Economic Development by Governor General Grand Chief Sir Bob Dadae

Prime Minister Hon. James Marape, in a strategic move, has entrusted Mr. Lelang with a crucial portfolio - Rural and Economic Development. This decision underscores the government's commitment to advancing rural communities and strengthening economic growth across the nation.

Prime Minister James Marape himself attended the swearing-in ceremony, held at Government House this afternoon, to extend his support and confidence in Mr. Lelang's capabilities.

With his newfound role, Hon. Joseph Lelang is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping policies and initiatives aimed at fostering sustainable development and prosperity in rural areas, while also driving economic progress on a national scale. As the newest addition to the ministerial team, Mr. Lelang's appointment signals a fresh chapter in Papua New Guinea's journey towards inclusive growth and equitable development.





Next: