Rising NRL Star Zac Laybutt's Triumph Over Adversity and Melbourne's 'What If' Moment

In a turn of events that may haunt the Melbourne Storm, Cowboys rookie sensation Zac Laybutt emerged as a force to be reckoned with in the NRL, showcasing his prowess with an impressive two-try performance on Sunday. Laybutt's stellar performance has left the Storm pondering a missed opportunity, as the Bundaberg junior, signed by Melbourne to a two-year deal in 2018, has now become a standout player for the North Queensland Cowboys.

While the Storm opted for Reimis Smith and Nick Meaney in round 1, Laybutt has seamlessly filled the shoes of Peta Hiku for the Cowboys. The 22-year-old, who originally played in the halves and at fullback, displayed versatility by comfortably performing on either side of the field. Notably, he has already scored five tries in just five NRL appearances, solidifying his status as a fully-fledged first-grader.

Laybutt revealed that a twist of fate, involving an ACL injury during his senior year, led to the nullification of his Melbourne deal. However, Cowboys' recruitment expert Dane Campbell provided Laybutt with an NRL lifeline, recognizing his potential. Despite debuting last year, Laybutt remains eligible for the Dally M Rookie of the Year award, having played less than five games entering this season.

The rising star made his mark in North Queensland when he stood out as an under-21s player in Dave Elliott's 2021 Townsville Blackhawks colts. Elliott's prediction of Laybutt becoming an NRL star swiftly came to fruition, leading to a two-year contract extension that binds Laybutt to the Cowboys until at least the end of the 2025 season.

Laybutt, who made his international debut in 2023 for the PNG Prime Minister’s XIII, expressed his commitment to Townsville, considering it his home. With PNG heritage through his grandmother, Laybutt has also represented Papua New Guinea on the international stage, earning praise for his stellar performances.

While acknowledging the overwhelming support from PNG's passionate rugby league fans, Laybutt also dreams of one day donning the Maroon jersey for Queensland in State of Origin. As he prepares to face NSW Blues centre Bradman Best, Laybutt remains focused on his team's goals and anticipates the challenge ahead.

Looking ahead, Laybutt predicts that versatile fullback Tom Chester could be the next young Cowboy to establish himself as a regular NRL player, emphasizing the team's commitment to nurturing emerging talent.

