VONC Motion Rejected by Acting Speaker: Opposition Frustrated

In a highly anticipated parliamentary session, hopes of a resolution to the Vote of No-Confidence (VONC) against Prime Minister James Marape were dashed as Acting Speaker of Parliament, Koni Iguan, declined the motion.

Opposition frustrated over the Acting Speaker's decision to decline the VONC motion

The motion, put forward by the Opposition to adjourn parliament until May 28th, effectively halting the VONC process, has left the Opposition disheartened.

Iguan, in his announcement after the question time, cited certain undisclosed reasons for the decision to decline the motion, which was filed by the Opposition on the 20th of this month and was discussed by the Private Business Committee.

Despite objections from Opposition members, the Speaker withheld the details of the committee's decision, promising to disclose them later.

Expressing their discontent, the Opposition vowed to explore legal avenues to challenge the Speaker's decision, accusing the government of circumventing constitutional procedures to evade accountability.

Following the parliamentary session, the Opposition convened a caucus conference to voice their concerns. Sinesine-Yongumulg MP, Kerenga Kua, emphasized that the VONC aimed to hold the government accountable for its actions.

Kua, the former Minister for Petroleum, criticized the Speaker and the Private Business Committee for their handling of the motion. He argued that according to parliamentary standing orders, the VONC submitted on the 20th should have taken precedence over other matters during this session.

He highlighted the importance of adhering to parliamentary procedures, stating that bypassing such protocols could lead to governance issues.

The Opposition reiterated their commitment to upholding constitutional principles and pledged to continue their efforts to scrutinize the government's actions through legal channels.

The decision to decline the VONC motion has stirred further political tension in the country, raising questions about the government's commitment to transparency and accountability.





Next: