Minister for Works Solan Mirisim Slams Former PM Peter O'Neill for False Allegations

The current Minister for Works and Highways, Honorable Solan Mirisim, has issued a scathing response to the recent claims made by the former Prime Minister, Peter O'Neill, regarding government spending and alleged corruption within the department.

In a statement released today, Minister Mirisim criticized O'Neill's actions as "childish and unbecoming of a former Prime Minister," particularly highlighting what he called a "manipulated classified list of payments" being circulated on social media.

The Minister clarified that the payment list referenced by O'Neill encompasses all payments made from 2019 to 2023 under various programs, not solely those related to the Connect PNG Program as alleged by O'Neill.

"The Connect PNG program began in 2021, and the funding Act 2021 to allocate 5.6% of the annual budget came into effect in the 2023 budget," Minister Mirisim stated, emphasizing that O'Neill's claims regarding the Connect PNG Program were factually inaccurate.

Addressing specific allegations made against him, Minister Mirisim denounced accusations of fraudulent medical evacuation expenses, stating that such claims were outrageous and baseless. He explained that both he and other Members of Parliament are covered by insurance policies to cover medical expenses, including life-saving evacuations.

Minister Mirisim further challenged O'Neill's assertion of improper payments to local contractors, arguing that such allegations insulted the integrity of local companies in the construction industry. He called on O'Neill to provide concrete evidence to support his claims, particularly regarding the alleged discrepancy in payments to a single contractor.

Expressing frustration with O'Neill's continual attacks, Minister Mirisim declared that his ministry would no longer engage in responding to what he termed "cunning ploys" orchestrated by the former Prime Minister. He urged O'Neill to direct any allegations to the appropriate authorities for investigation.

In conclusion, Minister Mirisim emphasized the commitment of the Works and Highways Department to transparent and accountable governance, asserting that their financial records adhere to all relevant regulations and standards.

"We are a performing Government Department like others," Minister Mirisim asserted, urging O'Neill to refrain from spreading baseless accusations and instead engage in constructive dialogue with the appropriate authorities.





