Tomuriesa Demands Immediate Action Against Escalating Violence under Marape's Leadership

Leader of the Opposition, Douglas Tomuriesa, has strongly criticized Prime Minister James Marape's handling of law and order issues in Papua New Guinea, following disturbing images that surfaced on social media showing dead bodies piled up on the back of a police truck in Wapenamanda, Enga Province.

Opposition Leader,Tomuriesa criticizes Marape's apparent lack of seriousness in addressing tribal violence and the overall law and order situation in the country.

Expressing his shock and horror at the incident, Mr. Tomuriesa described it as one of the darkest instances of violence in the country's modern history. He condemned the level of violence, labeling it as shocking, deplorable, and absolutely disgusting.

"The writing has been on the wall since Prime Minister James Marape came into office in 2019," Tomuriesa stated. He highlighted Marape's unfulfilled promise to address tribal violence in the Hela region upon assuming office, noting that tribal violence has only escalated since then.

Tomuriesa criticized Marape's apparent lack of seriousness in addressing tribal violence and the overall law and order situation in the country. He argued that in any democratic nation, leaders would resign if faced with similar levels of violence, but Marape seems indifferent.

"Why does the Police Minister think this is normal? Why does the Police Commissioner think this is normal? And most importantly, why does the Prime Minister think this is normal?" questioned Tomuriesa.

He called for the immediate removal of Marape and other government officials if they continue to show incompetence in handling such critical matters, warning that their inaction could lead to further loss of life.

"This animalistic behavior should NOT be regarded as normal. Piling dead bodies on top of each other should NOT be regarded as normal. And seeing a Prime Minister not handle this situation seriously should NOT BE REGARDED AS NORMAL!" Tomuriesa emphasized.

The Opposition Leader's remarks come amid growing concerns over the deteriorating law and order situation in Papua New Guinea, particularly in the Highlands region, where tribal conflicts have claimed numerous lives in recent years.

Tomuriesa's condemnation of Marape's government reflects the escalating frustration among opposition figures and the public regarding the ongoing challenges facing Papua New Guinea, particularly concerning law enforcement and public safety. As calls for action intensify, the government faces mounting pressure to address these issues effectively and restore stability to the nation.





Next: