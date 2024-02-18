Former Prime Minister, Peter O'Neill Exposes Widespread Corruption in Connect PNG Program

Explosive revelations emerged today as Department of Finance papers, presented by an anonymous whistleblower, cast a shadow of suspicion over the Connect PNG program, labeling it as an outright scam.

Former PNG Prime Minister, Peter O'Neill, voiced grave concerns regarding the alleged malpractices within the Connect PNG initiative, stating, "The Connect PNG concept is admirable... However, the wastage, cronyism, and payments to relatives made under Connect PNG amount not to building highways, but highway robbery."

The whistleblower's documentation, tabled in Parliament on February 14th, disclosed a shocking transaction history of Connect PNG, detailing over 1,400 separate payments totaling just under two billion Kina over two and a half years. Among the eyebrow-raising payments listed were:

Payments for Private Medical Expenses: Notable among the suspicious transactions was a payment of K220,700 to Pacific International Hospital for the private medical expenses of the Minister of Works for his medical evacuation.

Questionable Cash Transfers: A cash transfer of K170,000 was made to an individual for accommodation and living expenses while studying in the UK.

Media Payment Discrepancies: A payment of K152,800 was made to an MP-owned Sunday Bulletin, raising concerns about preferential treatment.

Dubious Beautification Expenses: Payments totaling K785,209.15 were made to a cleaning company for the "beautification" of Department of Works HQ gardens.

Questionable Legal Service Payments: Four payments totaling K938,222.18 were made to a single legal services company for long overdue invoices.

Furthermore, the documents alleged major scams within the Connect PNG program, including:

Scam Number 1: Awarding Contracts to Associates: Former staffers and relatives were purportedly involved in setting up road construction companies, subsequently awarded contracts under Connect PNG.

Scam Number 2: Shady Shareholder Changes: Local government institutions allegedly changed shareholders to create tax-free private businesses, with Connect PNG contracts awarded to these entities.

Scam Number 3: Diversion of Funds: Funds ostensibly allocated for road construction were diverted to companies owned by associates of the Prime Minister and Minister of Works.

Former Prime Minister, Peter O'Neill called for immediate action, urging a halt to all payments under Connect PNG until an audit is completed. Furthermore, he implored banking institutions and financial regulatory bodies to investigate transactions involving firms connected to the Prime Minister and Minister of Works.

In a strongly worded statement, former PM, Peter O'Neill demanded the immediate resignation of the Minister and the Prime Minister to allow for an impartial investigation into the alleged corruption within the Connect PNG program.





