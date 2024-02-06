PNG Spearheads Regional Effort to Stamp Out Malaria: Co-Hosting Asia-Pacific Summit

Papua New Guinea is teaming up with neighboring countries to tackle the challenge of malaria by co-hosting the Asia Pacific Leaders Summit on Malaria Elimination. The summit, set for June 6th to 7th, 2024, in Port Moresby, aims to bring countries together to work towards getting rid of malaria by 2030.

Health Minister Dr. Lino stresses importance of co-hosting the Asia-Pacific Summit for Eliminating Malaria in the Region.

Health Minister Dr. Lino TOM stressed the importance of the summit, saying it's a great opportunity for Papua New Guinea and its neighbors to show what progress they've made, renew their commitment to fighting malaria, and find solutions to the problems they face in eliminating the disease.

Aligned with Papua New Guinea's Vision 2050 and the National Health Plan 2021-2030 theme of 'Leaving no-one behind is everybody’s business,' the summit will gather Heads of State, Health Ministers, partners from around the world, private sector representatives, and local leaders. The goal is to make sure everyone stays committed, there's enough money for the fight, and communities are involved in the efforts to eliminate malaria.

Dr. Sarthak Das, CEO of the Asia Pacific Leaders Malaria Alliance, praised Papua New Guinea for its dedication to fighting malaria and for leading the way in getting communities involved and working with other countries in the region.

Although there has been progress, the Asia Pacific region still has a lot of malaria cases. In 2022, Papua New Guinea reported 899,510 cases, which was 38% more than in 2021. With only seven years left to reach the global goal of ending malaria, the Leaders’ Summit is a crucial moment for Papua New Guinea and its neighbors to come together and plan how they can make sure malaria becomes a thing of the past.





