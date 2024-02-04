Explosive Allegations of Corruption Unveils: PM Marape's Close Relative Awarded PGK3.5 Billion Contract:

Former Prime Minister and Member for Ialibu-Pangia, Peter O’Neill, has exposed shocking revelations surrounding the Connect PNG program, alleging a massive scam involving payments to close associates of Prime Minister James Marape. O’Neill, armed with documents provided by concerned public servants, claims that over PGK3.5 billion has been awarded to Ipwenz Construction, owned by Marape’s close relative Moses Palipe.

The Connect PNG program, which was designed to foster infrastructure development, now stands accused of widespread corruption, with O’Neill stating, “Documents given to me by worried public servants reveal a staggering amount of money being paid to close associates of James Marape.”

O’Neill asserts that Ipwenz Construction has received contracts totaling PGK3,520,043,510 and has been paid a substantial sum of over PGK45,356,191.51 within the last eight months. Shockingly, Ipwenz Construction allegedly received PGK743,158,888 in total, with the last six payments amounting to over PGK18 million made between December 29, 2023, and January 5, 2024.

The former Prime Minister highlights a concerning pattern of financial irregularities involving Marape's close associates, citing that Moses Palipe, the owner of Ipwenz Construction, played a pivotal role in transporting millions in cash to Tari during the 2022 National General Election.

In a scathing critique, O’Neill accuses Marape of hypocrisy, stating, “Over the last five years, all we have heard is Marape preaching transparency, honesty, Christian principles, and a crackdown on corruption, and all the while, he has been turning PNG into the most corrupt country on Earth.”

O’Neill further claims to possess payment and contract details for four other companies linked to Marape: Amaku and Sons Construction Ltd; Construct Oceanic Ltd; CivPac, and Albe Ltd. He alleges that these companies, purportedly owned by Marape's cronies, have received public funds under dubious circumstances.

Expressing concern over potential conflicts of interest, O’Neill calls for an immediate suspension of all payments to Ipwenz Construction, CivPac, Albe, Amaku & Sons, and Construct Oceanic until an independent audit is conducted and its findings are made public. Urging swift action for the sake of the nation's financial stability, he concludes, “Only a proper, independent audit will establish all the facts of what has gone on and continues to go on with the Connect PNG program.”





