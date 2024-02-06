Papua New Guinea Mourns the Loss of Education Minister, Jimmy Uguro

In a deeply saddening turn of events, Jimmy Uguro, the Minister for Education and Member of Parliament for Usino-Bundi in Madang, Papua New Guinea, has passed away unexpectedly in Wewak, East Sepik Province.

Minister Uguro, accompanied by Dr. Uke Kombra, the Secretary for the Department of Education, had recently arrived in Wewak on Sunday. During his visit, he played a significant role in the groundbreaking ceremony at Wingei High School, marking its transition from a high school to a secondary school—a clear demonstration of his unwavering dedication to education. Additionally, Minister Uguro inaugurated a new 4-in-1 classroom and office at Pomalmal High School, promising substantial financial support to equip science laboratories in each school with K1 million.

However, tragedy struck as Minister Uguro, set to return to Port Moresby today, passed away before dawn. His body is expected to be transported to Port Moresby later this afternoon.

The news of Minister Uguro's passing was confirmed by PNG's Trade and Investment Minister, Richard Maru. Maru mentioned that Minister Uguro had shown no signs of illness during dinner, and only a post-mortem examination would provide clarity on the cause of death.

The sudden loss of Minister Uguro has left a significant void in the education sector. Heartfelt condolences go out to his immediate family and the communities of Usino-Bundi and Madang Province. Minister Uguro's invaluable contributions to education and his steadfast commitment to school improvement will be remembered and cherished by many.





