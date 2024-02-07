PNG Defence Force Member Makes History with Appointment as Deputy Commander In Australian Army

In a significant milestone, Commodore Phillip Polewara, Acting Commander of the Papua New Guinea Defence Force, has extended warm congratulations to Colonel Boniface Aruma on his groundbreaking appointment as Deputy Commander of the Townsville-based 3rd Brigade in the Australian Army.

Photo Credit: 7News Australia.

Commodore Polewara expressed immense pride in witnessing a member of the PNG Defence Force taking on a prestigious role within the Australian military establishment. "It is the first time that this ever happened to the Papua New Defense Force and also Papua New Guinea for us to be given such an appointment," remarked Commodore Polewara with pride.

Colonel Boniface Aruma assumed the role of Deputy Commander in January, marking a historic moment in the annals of the Australian Army. This promotion signifies the first time that a member of the Papua New Guinea Defence Force has been appointed to a position of such significance within the Australian Defence Australia command structure.

Describing the appointment as a "line position with the Australian army" and a "position of responsibility," Commodore Polewara underscored the trust placed in the PNG Defence Force by the Australian Defence Force. "All these things work on trust. The Australian army, Australian defense have their trust in us to be given that position. So, you just imagine it's three battalions under the brigade commander, and he's the second in command," announced Commodore Polewara.

He emphasized that this promotion reflects the growing confidence and trust that the Australian Defence Force has in the capabilities of the Papua New Guinea Defence Force. "For Papua New Guinea and PNG defense, they are proud of him for this, as his achievement is an achievement for the Papua New Defense force in Papua New Guinea."

Colonel Boniface Aruma, in an interview with 7News Townsville, Australia, following his promotion, shared insights into his new role as Deputy Commander of the Townsville-based 3rd Brigade - Australian Army, further solidifying the historic significance of this appointment.

Photo Credit: 7News Australia.

