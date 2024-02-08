Governor Allen Bird Resigns from Government Amidst Corruption Allegations

The Governor for East Sepik Province, Allen Bird has announced his resignation from the government, citing ethical concerns and a refusal to condone corruption amidst serious allegations involving Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape.

East Sepik Governor Allen Bird Resigns from The Marape-Rosso Government

In a heartfelt declaration delivered today, 8 February, Governor Allen Bird declared his resignation from the Marape-Rosso government, asserting his unwillingness to turn a blind eye to the alleged plundering of the nation's wealth. Bird, a staunch advocate for good governance, expressed deep-seated concerns over the recent revelations implicating Prime Minister James Marape in the Paraka and Connect PNG payments.

"My conscience will not allow it," stated Bird emphatically, as he outlined his reasons for stepping down. He underscored his initial hopes that the government would address critical issues plaguing the nation, including the cost of living crisis, power shortages, foreign exchange instability, law and order challenges, and unemployment. However, disillusionment set in as Bird found himself unable to reconcile his principles with the unfolding corruption scandal involving high-ranking officials.

"While a man is presumed innocent until proven guilty, leaders are not ordinary citizens and therefore we must be held accountable to much higher standards," asserted Bird, emphasizing the gravity of leadership responsibilities in stewarding public funds.

Expressing his disappointment with the government's handling of public finances, Bird lamented the favoritism shown towards certain districts at the expense of equitable national development. He called for a new approach to governance that prioritizes the equitable distribution of wealth and fosters collective progress across all the provinces in the country.

In a pointed plea directed at Prime Minister James Marape, Bird urged him to step aside and clear his name in a court of law, citing the precedent set by previous actions taken against other officials facing allegations. Bird disclosed that he had personally advised Marape on the matter and hoped for an honorable resolution.

Concluding his statement, Bird assumed responsibility for his role in supporting the current government and expressed his intent to serve the people from the opposition benches, preserving whatever dignity remained.

Governor Allen Bird's resignation underscores the deep-seated concerns within Papua New Guinea's political landscape regarding ethics, transparency, and accountability. As allegations of corruption continue to surface, Bird's departure signals a demand for integrity and principled leadership in the nation's governance.





