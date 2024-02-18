PM Marape's Assertive Stand Amid Vote of No Confidence: Calls for Policy Focus, Not Smear Campaigns

In a media statement, Prime Minister James Marape addressed the nation, on the ongoing discussions surrounding the vote-of-no-confidence, emphasizing the gravity of forming a government and the need for constructive engagement in policy discussions.

PM Marape Calls for Policy Focus than Smear Campaigns

Marape began by urging those aiming to govern to cease their smear campaigns against him, emphasizing the importance of presenting substantial alternative policies. He highlighted his government's achievements, including the introduction of a Christian identity into the Constitution and efforts to maximize returns from natural resources such as the Porgera and Wafi-Golpu projects.

Addressing the character assassinations and negative attacks in the public sphere, Marape called for constructive engagement and highlighted the need for transparency. He challenged Allan Bird, the alternative prime minister, to disclose his contributions to job creation in East Sepik and account for the funding provided by the European Union.

Marape stressed the importance of showcasing achievements and fostering teamwork within the Cabinet. He highlighted the unity of his core team, which has remained steadfast since the formation of the government in 2019.

The Prime Minister welcomed former Opposition Leader Hon. Joseph Lelang to the Pangu Pati, citing his expertise and confidence in the government's economic policies. He cautioned against aligning with opportunistic politicians and emphasized the strength of his administration's policies.

Marape outlined several achievements, including educational initiatives, job creation, and healthcare improvements. He underscored the operationalization of the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) and reiterated his commitment to provincial support and tangible results.

Despite facing challenges such as COVID-19 and geopolitical turmoil, Marape expressed unwavering dedication to national development. He called for an end to the smear campaign and reiterated his government's focus on empowering Papua New Guineans and enhancing prosperity.

In conclusion, Prime Minister Marape reaffirmed his government's vision for Papua New Guinea and its commitment to progress. He emphasized the importance of infrastructure development, education, healthcare, and law enforcement in advancing the nation's prosperity.

The address concluded with a resounding call for unity and progress, echoing Marape's commitment to the betterment of Papua New Guinea.

God Bless Papua New Guinea.





Next: