Papua LNG Project Continues to Advance, Affirms PM Marape

Prime Minister James Marape has addressed concerns regarding the status of the Papua LNG project, affirming that it remains firmly on course for development, despite recent speculations. In a statement today, Marape dispelled any notions of deferral or abandonment, asserting that the project is set to progress as planned.

PM James Marape Affirms the Country that Papua LNG Project continues to Advance for Development

Having been briefed by key stakeholders including Total Energies Limited, Marape clarified that while there may be a careful evaluation of costs leading to potential slight delays, the project is by no means halted. He emphasized that Total, the lead on the project, is actively reviewing bids for construction contracts, signaling ongoing momentum.

Marape rebutted criticisms from former Prime Minister Peter O’Neill, who had raised doubts about the project's future. Marape accused O'Neill of failing to take responsibility for his statements and reiterated his government's commitment to seeing Papua LNG through fruition.

Furthermore, Marape highlighted the strategic importance of sequencing the Pinyang LNG project alongside Papua LNG. He also mentioned collaborative efforts with Exxon-Mobil to advance exploration in the Wilder Beast field in West Kerema, underlining the government's proactive engagement in energy projects.

Expanding on the broader vision, Marape articulated plans for Papua New Guinea to emerge as a significant player in the oil and gas sector until 2060. He outlined a timeline for LNG construction from 2025 to 2038, aiming to drive economic growth and development in the nation.

Acknowledging industry collaboration, Marape emphasized the government's commitment to securing favorable terms for the country. Negotiations for the P'nyang project, for instance, have yielded substantial economic gains and equity stakes, aligning with the government's goal of maximizing benefits for its citizens.

In light of ongoing political challenges, particularly the Vote of No-Confidence contest, Marape called upon the opposition to clarify its stance on resource projects and articulate alternative strategies. He reaffirmed his government's track record of fair and robust negotiations since 2019, emphasizing equitable outcomes for all parties involved.

Marape concluded by assuring the nation of positive progress on other major projects such as Wafi-Golpu in the mining sector and the reopening of Porgera. Encouraging citizens to focus on business and SMEs, he expressed confidence in the government's ability to advance key initiatives before the 2027 elections.

The Prime Minister's statement underscores a resolute commitment to advancing Papua New Guinea's energy sector while navigating political uncertainties, signaling confidence in the nation's economic trajectory.





Next: