MP Beldan Namah Calls for Removal of Prime Minister Marape, Alleges Abuse of Power

In a bold declaration, Vanimo-Green MP Beldan Namah has asserted that the time has come to reclaim Papua New Guinea from the leadership of Prime Minister James Marape. Namah accused Marape of manipulating the District Services Improvement Programme (DSIP) and Provincial Services Improvement Programme (PSIP) to consolidate power and reward political allies.

"Marape's time is up," Namah asserted, emphasizing the necessity for Marape to step down in the nation's best interests. Referring to recent events, Namah remarked, "He should have stepped down as Prime Minister after the events of black, or I should say blood Wednesday."

Namah emphasized the severity of the situation, suggesting that when security forces turn against a leader, it signals the end of their tenure. "We don't need political stability, we need economic stability," Namah added, highlighting concerns over rising unemployment, inflation, and economic hardship during Marape's leadership.

Under Marape's governance, Namah alleged, certain regions have disproportionately benefited from government contracts, worsening differences and undermining broader national development efforts. "So Marape says to take back PNG, I say take back PNG from Marape," Namah concluded.

The call for Marape's resignation marks a significant development in Papua New Guinea's political landscape, with Namah's remarks likely to intensify ongoing debates over governance and accountability within the nation.





