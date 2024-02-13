In a significant development following the first Parliament sitting for 2024 on February 13th, newly appointed Opposition Leader Hon. Douglas Tomuriesa announced the appointment of Governor Hon. Allan Bird, the Member for East Sepik, as the alternative Prime Minister. The announcement took place today at the Parliament Haus in Waigani, Port Moresby.

Hon. Tomuriesa, addressing the media, emphasized that the Opposition cannot passively witness the country's decline and must proactively take responsibility for making decisions to improve the nation. With Hon. Allan Bird assuming the role of Alternative Prime Minister, Hon. Tomuriesa expressed gratitude to other senior opposition members, including Hon. Peter O’Neil, Hon. Belden Namah, Sir Puka Temu, Hon. Kerenga Kua, and others, for providing an opportunity to a fresh and young member.

PNG Opposition appoints Allan Bird as their Alternative Prime Minister

The Opposition leader conveyed optimism about receiving support from communities, people across the country, and fellow parliament members, urging collective backing for their candidate to enhance the nation's well-being.

Meanwhile, Governor Bird, speaking as an independent member, expressed his gratitude to the group of leaders, including two former Prime Ministers, two former Deputy Prime Ministers, and a caucus of opposition MPs, for choosing him as their nominee. Governor Bird, who has been active in government, shared his disappointment that many anticipated improvements in 2019 did not materialize.

Acknowledging the need for change, Governor Bird urged fellow Papua New Guineans to stop criticizing former and current Prime Ministers, emphasizing the necessity for a serious examination and decisive actions to address the challenges facing the country. He emphasized that smart citizens recognize the urgency for solutions, urging all members to unite in tackling the serious issues affecting Papua New Guinea.

Next :