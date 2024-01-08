SP PNG Hunters' Rising Stars Begin NRL Preseason Journey with Dolphins

Two standout talents from the SP PNG Hunters, Judah Rimbu and Epel Kapinias, have commenced full-time preseason training with the Dolphins NRL squad, marking an important stride in the strategic partnership between both clubs and aiming to propel more local players from Papua New Guinea into the NRL Competition for the upcoming 2024 season.

Under the guidance of Wayne Bennett, the Dolphins' coach, Judah Rimbu and Epel Kapinias have embarked on their preseason training this week, gearing up for an intense eight-week period aimed at securing coveted full-time NRL contracts.

Their selection comes off the back of their exceptional performances for the Kumuls during the Pacific championships, earning them this well-deserved opportunity. Notably, Judah Rimbu is returning for his second preseason stint with the Dolphins.

CEO of SP PNG Hunters, Scott Barker, expressed his satisfaction with the ongoing partnership, stating, “Our collaboration with the Dolphins NRL franchise is pivotal. It provides our players with exposure to the NRL system, contributing significantly to the broader PNG Rugby League landscape. Last year, this pathway saw former Hunters center Rodrick Tai attracting multiple offers after emerging from this program.”

NRL Dolphins Head Coach Wayne Bennett also conveyed his enthusiasm, saying, “It's a pleasure to offer this opportunity once again to the Hunters players. This collaboration holds immense significance, not just for the players personally, but for the growth of PNG Rugby League. I am eager to see their progress during our training sessions.”

The joint effort between SP PNG Hunters and Dolphins NRL aims to foster stronger ties between the rugby league communities while nurturing the development of the sport in Papua New Guinea.

