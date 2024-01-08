BSP Addresses Service Concerns Revealed in ICCC Examination

Papua New Guinea based, Bank South Pacific (BSP) underwent a thorough examination by the Independent Consumer and Competition Commission (ICCC), exposing several areas of concern encompassing poor teller inquiry and service, slow internet access and mobile banking, salary and payment processing discrepancies, as well as inaccuracies in loan fees, among other issues.

Upon notification, BSP Financial Group Limited swiftly responded by establishing a Centre of Excellence (CoE) aimed at rectifying these identified concerns.

PNG Independent Consumer and Competition Commission CEO, Paulus Ain, in response to the ICCC's online survey and report, stated, "Following the report presentation, BSP's management promptly devised strategies and alternative measures to tackle these grievances and enhance the overall customer service experience."

Highlighting additional focal points identified in the report were extended queues, discrepancies in account balances and statements, and intricate loan requisites. Ain acknowledged that while some issues were promptly addressed, others necessitate future attention.

Expressing gratitude for BSP's rapid actions, Ain emphasized the ICCC's recognition and appreciation of the bank's commitment to ameliorating customer concerns. Initiatives included the establishment of the CoE to oversee complaints, bolstering the call centre with increased staff, dedicated teams for internet and mobile banking support, crafting self-service customer support materials, and rolling out diverse customer service initiatives, notably online support.

Furthermore, BSP went beyond by organizing seven specialist customer support teams, including a "regulator" team tasked with addressing complaints from statutory bodies like the ICCC and other government entities.

Commending BSP's proactive measures, Ain affirmed, "ICCC will maintain close communication with BSP to ensure expeditious resolution of banking-related issues."

The progress taken by BSP underscore their commitment to enhancing customer satisfaction and swiftly addressing concerns, signaling a proactive stance in ensuring a seamless banking experience for its customers.





