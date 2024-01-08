PNG Internal Security Minister Affirms Zero-Tolerance Policy for Police Misconduct

In a resolute stance against misconduct within the Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary (RPNGC), Minister of Internal Security, Peter Tsiamalili, highlighted the government's unyielding commitment to upholding a zero-tolerance policy following a recent report by The National, detailing the charging of 116 former police officers for criminal acts.

Minister Tsiamalili underscored the significant actions taken under Commissioner Manning's authorization in 2023, leading to the dishonorable discharge of over 300 police officers. Asserting the Marape-Rosso Government's unwavering stance, he emphasized a firm stance against misconduct or concealment within the police force. Individuals found guilty would not only face dismissal but also arrest and criminal charges.

"The removal of these individuals from the police force is a testament to our dedication to fostering a safer environment for all citizens," affirmed Minister Tsiamalili, emphasizing the government's resolve in preventing any abuse of authority by police officers engaging in misconduct or criminal activities.

Acknowledging the ongoing efforts to replenish the ranks, Minister Tsiamalili highlighted the active training of 223 recruits and 63 officer cadets, soon to graduate. Additionally, plans to recruit up to 1,000 new police officers annually aimed to ensure a well-staffed force capable of delivering effective law enforcement services.

Anticipating further cases of incompetence and corruption within the ranks, Minister Tsiamalili assured swift action to remove such individuals. He highlighted Commissioner Manning's stern warnings to all RPNGC members, reiterating a no-tolerance policy towards ill-discipline and misconduct.

Reaffirming equality before the law, Minister Tsiamalili stressed that police personnel would face legal repercussions for crimes committed, including assault, family and sexual violence, corruption, theft, public drinking, and illicit drug use, resulting in dismissal from the force upon prosecution.

Demonstrating commitment to reform, Minister Tsiamalili mentioned the Commissioner's implementation of random and targeted drug and alcohol testing, leading to the removal of several officers from the force. He emphasized the intolerance towards officers under the influence while on duty or involved in illicit drug use.

Looking towards re-establishing public trust, Minister Tsiamalili expressed dedication to ongoing reform efforts, citing last year's dismissal of over 300 personnel as a pivotal step. He reiterated the Commissioner and RPNGC's commitment to upholding the law, ensuring accountability, and fostering public trust while urging continued public support for a safer Papua New Guinea.

