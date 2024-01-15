SOE Controller Yamasombi Unveils National State of Emergency Call Centre

In a significant development, the Acting Police Commissioner and Controller of the State of Emergency (SoE), Mr. Donald Yamasombi, announced the establishment of the National State of Emergency Call Centre at Morauta Haus in Waigani today.

Mr. Yamasombi revealed that citizens can now reach the SOE Call Centre through the dedicated hotline number 1800500. The call centre, equipped with eight lines, will operate around the clock until January 26th, 2024, providing assistance to the public regarding the recovery of stolen items and reporting SOE-related concerns or crimes.

"We will have eight lines dedicated to the public on a 24-hour basis until January 26th, 2024, to assist the people with their queries. Staff manning the call centre will provide SOE information on the spot as required," Mr. Yamasombi stated.

During the State of Emergency period, members of the security forces, particularly the police and the PNG Defence Force, will be actively involved in SOE operations. Mr. Yamasombi emphasized that the call centre aims to assure the public that someone will be available to listen to their concerns.

"With the establishment of the Call Centre, we are giving confidence back to the people. Their concerns and complaints will be heard, and we will act upon them if and as necessary," he affirmed.

Additionally, Mr. Yamasombi urged the public in the National Capital District (NCD) and Central Province to surrender looted items in their possession to the nearest police station. A toll-free number has been provided for individuals to communicate the location of such items, enabling the dispatch of security personnel for retrieval.

"While I acknowledge those that returned the stolen goods, others still holding them must have some sense of guilt and surrender the stolen goods. I also appeal to the security personnel not to take advantage and take these surrendered stolen goods home," Yamasombi added.

This initiative not only establishes a direct channel for citizens to voice their concerns but also signifies a commitment to transparency and accountability during the State of Emergency.





