"PM Marape's Swift Actions: Cabinet Restructure and Business Reassurance Bring Stability"

In the aftermath of the unsettling events that transpired in Port Moresby last Wednesday, Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape is taking decisive action by initiating a comprehensive restructuring of the Cabinet.

Today, Prime Minister Marape announced that a Cabinet reshuffle is imminent later this week. Addressing concerns about the economy and the functionality of key state agencies, including Treasury, Finance, and Planning, he stated, "The issues have been heard loud and clear. We will examine the central agencies of Government along with all supporting departments."

Concurrently, Prime Minister Marape is set to engage with members of the Port Moresby business community this week, addressing the repercussions of the recent riots, arson, and looting.

"I will specifically meet with business houses affected by the completely unnecessary events of last Wednesday," he affirmed. "Our discussions will focus on ways to assist them in recovering from the arson and looting of their businesses."

While stressing the importance of maintaining peace and sanity during the recovery process, Prime Minister Marape expressed gratitude to the disciplined forces, especially those who worked to control the chaos. He acknowledged the enforcement of the State of Emergency under Acting Police Commissioner Donald Yamasombi and the ongoing administrative investigations led by Chief Secretary Ivan Pomaleu, particularly concerning the payroll issue that contributed to the chaos in the capital city.

"The Government will collaborate closely with the National Capital District Commission, led by Governor Powes Parkop, to ensure the recovery and resurgence of our capital city," Prime Minister Marape assured.

As the nation anticipates the impending Cabinet reshuffle and the Prime Minister's engagement with the business community, this strategic move aims to address both internal governance concerns and the rehabilitation of businesses affected by the recent unrest. Stay tuned for further developments on this evolving story.





