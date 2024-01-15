Minister Sawang Responds to Civil Unrest: Commitment to Dialogue and Reconstruction





In the wake of recent civil unrest that rattled the Papua New Guinea's national capital and other major centers in the country, Hon. Kessy Sawang, Minister for Labour and Employment, expressed deep remorse and dismay. In a press release, Minister Sawang acknowledged the pain suffered by business owners, leaders, employees of affected businesses, and the general populace who were subjected to the traumatic experience.

Hon. Kessy Sawang, MP for Rai Coast and Minister for Labour and Employment

"It is with a heavy heart that I acknowledge the pain and suffering experienced by our business owners and leaders, the people employed by affected businesses and their dependents and to our people that were subject to this traumatic experience. To all I say that I am truly sorry that this has happened. The consequences of these lawlessness are immediate but will reverberate for many years. We have a dark stain on our nation’s history and collective morality," Minister Sawang stated.

Recognizing the legitimacy of people's concerns that demand the government's attention, Minister Sawang emphasized that such concerns must never be expressed through unlawful actions resulting in property destruction and loss of life. She highlighted the need for accountability in leadership, administration, and personal responsibility in a nation of Christians and God-fearing people.

In response to the crisis triggered by an administrative error within the Police Association, Minister Sawang has instructed the Department of Labour and Industrial Relations to engage with unions for a responsible approach to industrial disputes.

"The cost of the destruction wrought exceeds multiple times over the cost of an inexcusable administrative error and affects many more lives," she added.

Minister Sawang called for open and honest dialogue between responsible government agencies, trade unions, employers, civil society, and other key stakeholders. She emphasized addressing deep-rooted causes of civil unrest, including labor issues, unemployment, deficiencies in essential services, and access to quality infrastructure.

"I appeal for calm and a measured but firm response as we develop collaborative interventions to protect jobs and the well-being of workers and their families, whilst also ensuring the restoration and rebuilding of the businesses. This inclusive approach aims to create a conducive environment for economic recovery, return to normalcy, and for social cohesion," Minister Sawang concluded.





