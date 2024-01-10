Sir Mahesh Declares 'Our Darkest Day' as CPL Faces Unprecedented Assault"

In what is being deemed as one of the darkest days in the nation's history, City Pharmacy Limited (CPL) founder Sir Mahesh Patel expressed profound dismay over the widespread destruction and looting that targeted CPL establishments in Port Moresby yesterday.

Sir Mahesh Patel, a seasoned businessman with four decades of experience in Papua New Guinea, conveyed his sentiments after witnessing the burning of CPL's Stop N Shop supermarkets and Hardware Haus in North Waigani, Rainbow, and Badili. Opportunistic looting also took place at Stop N Shop Harbour City.

"It is the darkest day, not the loss of business, stocks, or properties, but to see how low some of our people can become. It is disgraceful, disheartening, shameful and brings tears to my eyes … it is sad, sad, sad!" lamented Sir Mahesh.

CPL, boasting the largest retail network in Papua New Guinea, faced severe losses as its prominent establishments fell victim to the chaos. The group, listed on the Port Moresby Stock Exchange, had been in operation since 1983 with over 2,500 employees.

Sir Mahesh Patel highlighted the challenges faced by CPL in assessing the damage and losses, citing "no-go" zones where staff couldn't be sent due to safety concerns. The magnitude of the damage is yet to be determined, and the company is grappling with the aftermath of the unprecedented attacks on its stores.

"Going forward, we will have to take stock of all the damages. God willing, this madness will stop," said Sir Mahesh, emphasizing the need for an end to the current turmoil.

Expressing deep concern for the safety of CPL's staff, Sir Mahesh noted that this level of fear for their employees had never been experienced before. "Every site has been hit. Our staff are struggling; fearing their lives and not knowing what to do, baffled, trying to understand why their fellow Papua New Guineans are behaving this way," he added.

Sir Mahesh Patel underscored the urgent need for addressing the root causes of the unrest, pointing to the challenges faced by jobless, starving individuals struggling to make ends meet on the streets. "Unless this is addressed, nothing will change," he warned. The CPL founder expressed hope that sanity would prevail and that the nation would overcome this unprecedented wave of violence and unrest.





