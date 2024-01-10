Security Measures in Mt Hagen Tightens as Shops Close Amidst Fear of Opportunistic Attacks

In response to the recent chaos in Port Moresby, all businesses in the heart of Mt Hagen City have taken precautionary measures by closing their doors today. Concerns of opportunistic individuals taking advantage of the turmoil in the capital have prompted this decision.

Mt Hagen City comes to a stand still: Photo and article by Samuel Raitano, Kalang News Mt Hagen

Groups of people moving through the city this morning, vigilant for opportunities to exploit any open shops. The fear of looting and vandalism has led to a temporary shutdown of commercial activities in the area.

Despite the heightened tension, law enforcement is actively working to maintain order. Police officers have been patrolling the city streets to deter potential attacks and disturbances. Authorities are urging women, children, and vulnerable community members to stay at home for their safety.

In an attempt to quell potential violence, calls have been made to the youth and opportunists, emphasizing that the city's buildings belong to locals from Western Highlands. It has been clarified that Asian and other businesses merely rent these spaces. Importantly, it was highlighted that these shops contribute significantly to local employment, making any destruction of property detrimental to innocent workers and the community at large.

While tensions remain high, both police and military personnel are on high alert, ensuring a swift response to any emerging threats and aiming to prevent opportunities for looting. The situation is being closely monitored as the community seeks to safeguard its businesses and maintain peace in Mt Hagen City.





