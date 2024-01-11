In the aftermath of widespread rioting and looting in Port Moresby yesterday, Prime Minister Marape has declared a 14-day State-of-Emergency (SoE) in the National Capital District. The announcement comes as a direct response to the unrest, with the Prime Minister taking decisive action against four high-ranking officials implicated in the events leading to the disturbances.

Police Commissioner David Manning, Finance Secretary Sam Penias, Treasury Secretary Andrew Oaeke, and Personnel Management Secretary Taies Sansan have all been suspended pending a thorough investigation. The SoE, invoked under Section 226 of the Constitution, is aimed at ensuring the safety and security of the National Capital District while addressing the underlying issues that sparked the recent disturbances.

PNG Government declares State-of-Emergency Following Port Moresby Unrest [Photo : PM Marape addressing the media]

Surrounded by National Executive Council (NEC) members and Government MPs, Prime Minister Marape made the declaration after extensive meetings with the National Security Advisory Committee, National Security Council, and NEC. Deputy Police Commissioner Special Operations, Donald Yamasombi, has been appointed Controller of the State-of-Emergency and will act as the Police Commissioner during this period. Assistant Police Commissioner Samson Kua has been named Acting Deputy Police Commissioner Special Operations.

The investigation into the payroll issue will be led by Chief Secretary Ivan Pomaleu and Secretary for Justice and Attorney-General Dr. Eric Kwa. Simultaneously, police criminal investigations will be conducted into the police stoppage of work and the ensuing rioting and looting.

Prime Minister Marape stressed the need to address the organized nature of the unrest and identify individuals orchestrating the chaos. He announced, "We have over 1,000 members of the PNG Defence Force already on standby to come and work under State-of-Emergency laws. They will step in wherever necessary to contain any situations that may arise going forward into the future."

Acknowledging concerns within the disciplined forces, particularly regarding the payroll issue, Prime Minister Marape emphasized that the rioting and looting must not be repeated. Over the next 14 days, an administrative review will be conducted across the Police, Treasury, Finance, and Personnel Management sectors to prevent a recurrence of such incidents. "We want to secure democracy, the rule of law, and good administration of public service organizations, including the disciplined forces. Enough is enough, and I am mobilizing Grade 12 school leavers to be trained to take your place in the disciplined forces if you step out of line," Prime Minister Marape declared.





next :